Hundreds of grams of drugs, cash seized in North Kamloops traffic stop

Photo: RCMP

Hundreds of grams of illegal drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were seized on Saturday following a traffic stop.

At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said, an officer was patrolling the North Shore when he observed a vehicle that did not stop when turning onto Lethbridge Avenue.

According to Mounties, the constable conducted a traffic stop and arrested the two people within the vehicle for drug possession and trafficking.

“Approximately three quarters of a kilo of suspected illegal drugs were seized as a result, including cocaine, meth, and opioids, in additional to paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and more than $6,000 in cash,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Both suspects have been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.