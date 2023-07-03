Kamloops-area dog trainer to compete internationally after placing in nationals

Photo: Riley Tolle Riley Tolle, owner of Cherry Creek Kennel, and her dog Benny after placing at Canada?s National Championship for IGP.

A Kamloops-area dog trainer has placed at a national competition and is now headed to international competitions in Slovenia and Italy.

Riley Tolle, owner of Cherry Creek Kennel, and her Belgian Shepherd, Benny, are headed to an international competition after training for almost four years.

Tolle started training Benny when she got him at just seven weeks old.

The two now compete in Internationale Gebrauchshund Pruefung (IGP), which used to be a test for police dogs but is now also an open competition.

IGP is a three-phase event that tests tracking, obedience and protection.

“The sport was originally created to test the German shepherd to use for breeding purposes for police work,” Tolle said.

“[The sport] highlights the working traits of the dogs — make sure they have good temperament, make sure they're self confident, have a lot of good natural instinct. And then slowly over the years, it's also developed into a competitive sport.”

Tolle said she originally got into the sport about 10 years ago when she met a man who competed in IGP, and she was immediately intrigued by the sport.

“I fell in love with it instantly," she said. "I was just mesmerized by the power these dogs had but, at the same time, the control that the handlers had."

Tolle and Benny just finished Canada’s National Championship for IGP in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., and placed fifth overall and third for the Belgian shepherd category.

The duo is now headed Slovenia in September for an all-breed competition, and then to Italy next year to compete against other Belgian shepherds.