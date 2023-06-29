Man will plead guilty to sex charges involving his own daughter

Photo: Castanet

A man accused of sexually touching his own daughter six years ago will plead guilty, a judge has been told.

The 49-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his daughter.

Court heard the man’s daughter disclosed sexual abuse to a doctor during a medical appointment last year. The offences, described in court as sexual touching, are alleged to have taken place in Merritt in 2017.

The man and his daughter live outside B.C. and were visiting Merritt at the time of the offence.

He attempted to plead guilty to one count of sexual interference during a brief hearing Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops, but technical issues forced an adjournment. He was appearing remotely from Alberta.

Lawyers will return to court on Monday to set a new date for a guilty plea.