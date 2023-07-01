BC Wildlife Park announces ‘outdoor play’ contest to kickstart fundraising for inclusive playground

Photo: BC Wildlife Park A visualization of the plan for the new inclusive playground at the BC Wildlife Park.

The BC Wildlife Park has announced the launch of a new contest where children from across B.C. will be able to say what outdoor play means to them.

Kids across the province will have the chance to win a prize worth more than $350 by answering this question: What does outdoor play mean to me?

The answer can be in the form of a letter, art, video, photo, poem, short story or quote.

The winner will receive complimentary admission to the park for a year for their family, a private animal encounter and their entry will be displayed at the new inclusive playground.

This contest is the beginning of a campaign to raise awareness and money for upgrades to the playground at the park. The upgrades will make the playground meet current standards and make it more inclusive and accessible.

“Outdoor free play is essential for healthy child development, with positive impacts on social skills, imagination, executive function, problem-solving ability, resiliency and other indicators of physical, mental, and social health,” Dr. Mark Tremblay, president of Outdoor Play Canada, said in a news release.

Details about the new playground are expected to be made available soon.

Those wishing to participate in the contest can enter on the BC Wildlife Park website.

Donations of $20 that will go towards the playground can be made by texting “play” to 30333.