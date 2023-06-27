Police looking for woman who beat man with bat, fled scene

Photo: Castanet

Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect after a sleeping person was beaten with a bat Monday in a downtown Kamloops alleyway.

Police responded to Fifth Avenue and Seymour Street just after 9 a.m. on Monday. Witnesses reported they hearing yelling, then observed a woman swing a bat, followed by a man holding something that appeared to be a weapon in his hand.

The woman got into a vehicle and fled eastbound down an alley towards Fifth Avenue.

“Officers located a victim who stated he had been sleeping on the stairs when he was struck and didn’t know who was responsible,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“No notable injuries were reported.”

The suspect’s vehicle was discovered abandoned near Riverside Park. Evelyn said Mounties seized a bat from the vehicle.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.