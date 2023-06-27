NorthPaws head to Portland after taking one of three in Corvallis

Photo: Corvallis Knights

The Kamloops NorthPaws snapped a six-game losing streak with a big win over the defending WCL champions, but they’re going to need to string together a few more Ws if they want to climb out of the league basement.

The ‘Paws (5-16) took one of three from the Corvallis Knights (11-7) in a series that wrapped up Monday night in Oregon.

Kamloops won 6-3 on Saturday before falling 6-3 on Sunday and 13-10 on Monday.

The NorthPaws now head to the Rose City for three games against the Portland Pickles (9-6) starting on Tuesday.

The club’s next home game will be Saturday, when the Kelowna Falcons (11-10) visit McArthur Island for a contest that will be followed by Canada Day celebrations. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

At 5-16, the ‘Paws are tied with the Edmonton Riverhawks for the worst record in the WCL.