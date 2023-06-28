Man banished from Kamloops after harassing ex-girlfriend with avalanche of texts

Photo: Castanet

A real estate agent who relentlessly harassed his ex-girlfriend with hundreds of text messages from dozens of phone numbers has been banished from Kamloops for two years.

Rey Dass, 24, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday to one count of criminal harassment.

Court heard Dass, a realtor in the Lower Mainland, dated a Kamloops woman for a brief period after they met about six years ago.

Crown prosecutor Lisa Scruton said Dass began bombarding the woman with texts in the summer of 2019 — well after their breakup, during which she told him she didn’t want any further contact.

“She said she had begged him, blocked him and changed numbers,” Scruton said. "She had her parents talk to him and it wasn’t helping.”

The woman went to Mounties in September of 2021 and a police officer spoke to Dass at his home in Delta, warning him of the criminal consequences of his actions.

“Unfortunately that didn’t stop the communications,” Scruton said.

"There was a short period of time and then the messages just continued. They would come on WhatsApp, text messages, emails — multiple different emails, multiple phone numbers.”

Scruton read a handful of Dass' messages in court. In some, he invited the woman on tropical vacations. In others, he told her she was overreacting.

“Time to change numbers? Fam don’t be so childish,” he said in a message sent to the woman on June 12, 2022. "It’s been years. Take it easy. Nobody’s doing shit to you.”

Dass was arrested and charged last August. He has spent the last 10 months abiding by strict bail conditions, including a term that prohibits him from having any contact with his ex.

In a victim-impact statement, the woman said the harassment caused her anxiety to “skyrocket.”

“The psychological trauma caused from dozens and dozens of phone numbers and hundreds of messages over the years texting and defaming my character is something that can’t be put into words,” she said.

“Rey has instilled a fear in me that I have not been able to shake. The level of instability has me scared."

Scruton and defence lawyer Matt Ford pitched a joint submission for a two-year conditional discharge — meaning Dass will not have a criminal record if he completes two years of probation without incident.

Dass has no previous criminal history. Ford said the conviction might make it difficult for Dass to continue his real estate career.

“This sentence is going to meddle with his ability to be a realtor,” he said.

"His licence is currently expired, but when he goes to renew he’s going to have to explain this and there will be an investigation and the whole nine yards. It’s not known if he’ll be a realtor again.”

Ford said Dass didn’t realize the impact the messages were having on his ex.

“He did not appreciate at the time the impact that the messaging would have on the victim,” he said. "But the minute he got arrested, the contact stopped — it became real for him then."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with the joint submission, describing Dass as having "an unhealthy level of addiction" to the victim.

Terms of Dass’ probation will prohibit him from having any contact with the woman or her family and require him to stay away from Kamloops unless working or driving through en route to someplace else. He will also be required to take counselling for intimate-partner relationships.

In addition, Dass will be prohibited for 10 years from possessing firearms and prohibited for life from possessing handguns.