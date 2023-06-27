Organizers expect solid turnout for first 'normal' Canada Day celebration in years

Photo: Castanet

After the COVID-19 pandemic and construction largely kept Canada Day festivities out of Riverside Park the last three summers, the popular event is slated to return Saturday with more to offer than ever before.

Organizer Ray Dhaliwal told Castanet Kamloops he's expecting 20,000 people to show up for the event.

Last year, major construction at Riverside Park forced the organizers to limit Canada Day events and present a scaled-down version.

This weekend will also mark the first time in four years that the firework show will be returning on Canada Day.

“This year, everything's back to normal,” Dhaliwal said.

Canada Day will start off with the Lions Club pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The official festivities will start at about 11 a.m.

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Chief Roseanne Casmir will be speaking at the beginning of the day, along with leading the parade with Dhaliwal.

During the signing of O Canada, there will also be a sign language interpreter. This is also the first year that some members from the Tk’emlups band will be performing O Canada in their own language.

There will be three stages with different performers throughout the day. This includes a group of 30 Indian students who will be dancing and a Gordon Lightfoot tribute.

Dhaliwal also said there will be lots of ethnic food vendors present, along with three food trucks.

Art in the Park, presented by Kamloops Art Council, will also be on the Riverside grass again.

The fireworks show should be returning this year, as long as the weather is suitable, which start at 9:30 p.m.

More information and a full schedule of events can be found at the City of Kamloops website.