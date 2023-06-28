TRU looking at community safety concerns as disturbances, trespassing complaints surge

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is looking to identify "vulnerabilities" amid record numbers of on-campus disturbances and trespassing complaints.

TRU has continued its upwards trend of disturbance and trespass instances, tallying a record 195 reported incidents in the first quarter of 2023 — surpassing the fall semester by 62 reports and last year’s winter semester by 111 instances.

“As the campus becomes more connected to the community, I think it's just something that’s occurring all over Kamloops. So I don't think we're unique,” said Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance.

“This is by no means an unsafe or dangerous campus, but we want to make sure that we're creating the conditions on this campus for it to stay that way.”

Milovick said that TRU is looking to engage with staff, faculty and students with its Community Safety Council, which seeks to receive feedback from the community on safety issues.

“In some cases, we may have vulnerabilities that we don't even know of, and people that work in a spot or an office, they see stuff every day that we don't. And it's really helpful to have that feedback,” said Milovick.

“Whether it's an identification of perhaps putting a camera somewhere or the need for improved pedestrian ways, like sidewalks in certain areas — it's all things related to safety.”

According to the university's office of safety and emergency management's winter 2023 report, TRU’s new safety council has partnered with City of Kamloops community safety officers to highlight ways they can work with the university’s security team to enhance safety measures.

A CSO representative expressed to the office various ways their team could benefit the TRU community, including responding to incidents and monitoring the number of "unwanted visitors."

Milovick said the TRU council was a new initiative that started last year and meets once or twice a term.

In November, TRU temporarily added an additional overnight guard to patrol campus parking lots in response to an increase in vehicle break-ins.

Milovick said the added patrol has been successful, with the number of break-ins haven decreased from 25 to 18 occurrences in the past four months.

TRU has also approved a new three-year contract with Paladin Security, which will include minor amendments and deployment changes on both the Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses when the contract comes into effect on July 1.

“So this is really about where and when guards are going to be assigned and posted and some of their duties,” Milovick said.

The contract includes two optional two-year extensions, for a total of $8.4 million over seven years of service.