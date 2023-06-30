Suspect arrested after numerous vehicles broken into in Valleyview

Photo: Glacier Media
A Kamloops man has been arrested after reports of multiple vehicle break-ins in Valleyview.
On Monday at about 4 a.m., Mounties said they responded to a call about a man breaking into vehicles. Police located a suspect who then allegedly provided a fake name.
Once the officers figured out his real identity, it was revealed that he was breaching a probation order.
The 29-year-old man was arrested and held for court.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.