A report of a man with a handgun on a Kamloops city bus over the weekend led to weapons being seized.

On Saturday at about 4 p.m., police responded to a call about a man who allegedly got onto a city bus with a handgun.

Police spoke with the bus driver and located the suspect. During the investigation, officers found a pellet gun, knives and bear spray.

The items were kept for destruction and the suspect was released without process.