Photo: Castanet

Police are investigating an alleged bear spray assault last weekend on a busy downtown Kamloops street.

Police were called to Victoria Street West at about 3 p.m. on June 24 for a report of an assault.

The complainant said he was assaulted by people inside a black or dark blue Jeep with a roof rack.

Anyone who witnessed or has information is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.