Two men arrested, weapons seized after report of shooting on North Shore

Two men were arrested over the weekend after police responded to a call about a person who had allegedly been shot on the North Shore.
On Saturday at about 4 a.m., police responded to a call about a person who had allegedly been shot several times from a green Nissan Pathfinder.
A suspect was located on Juniper Avenue, Mounties said, and police seized a hatchet, bear spray and an airsoft pistol.
Police said there was no indication that a firearm was used.
Two men were arrested and released with a court date and conditions.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.