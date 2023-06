Photo: Castanet

A semi rollover blocked Highway 5 north of Kamloops overnight.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler said in an email about 12:20 a.m. that the incident on the 5600 block near Rayleigh closed the highway in both directions.

Traffic was routed through the scene on an alternating basis.

There were no serious injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.



The cause of the incident is under investigation, Butler says.

The scene was cleared as of about 3:20 a.m.