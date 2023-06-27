TRU waiting for funding from province to break ground on major capital projects

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University has some major projects on its capital wish list, but it's yet to be seen what will be built and when.

University officials have to wait for provincial funding before breaking any ground.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, said a proposed $120-million megaproject at the corner of McGill Road and Summit Drive sits atop the university's capital projects wish list.

TRU officials decided to combine separate proposed STEM and Bob Gaglardi School of Business projects into a single building after the government withdrew notional approval for a standalone STEM building.

“I think there was a little bit of disappointment that he STEM building that we had a notional approval for — we no longer have a notion of approval for," Milovick said.

"But I actually see that as an opportunity to put two projects together."

The university is currently floating the idea of building condos on top of the project, which would extend its budget “above and beyond” the proposed $120-million price tag.

“We've done some modelling on the site with other applications, and we feel it could be a really interesting mix of both academic uses that have some ground-floor retail, as well as potentially condos or apartments on top,” said Milovick.

The site is zoned to go up to 14 storeys, but Milovick said he's doubtful the building would ever reach that height.

Milovick said the project is “complicated” and he couldn’t put a timeline on it.

The Indigenous Education Centre was another capital project that Milovick said was a high priority for TRU, with the university already having done conceptual work with Indigenous architects.

“The idea is for it to be a place for Indigenous students, Indigenous scholars to collaborate, to spend time,” said Milovick.

“We anticipate having Indigenous research space, there are gathering spaces not only for students, but for ceremonial events, with potentially some unique outdoor spaces.”

Milovick said he believes the second phase of TRU’s housing expansion to its east village residence would most likely be the university's next capital project to “trigger."

“My guess is that we’ll break ground on that one before anything else on that list,” he said.

“Right now the province is putting money into additional housing for all the right reasons, and we're pretty much shovel-ready on that project.”

The Ken Lepin Sciences and Health Building is also in line for an $11-million facelift. Milovick said he thinks it will be complete in the next five years.

The improvements will include replacements of all the windows, installation of a new curtain wall system and extensive concrete repairs to improve accessibility.

The Low Carbon District Energy System building and infrastructure upgrades will be moving forward regardless of whether the university receives a capital contribution from the ministry.

According to Milovick, TRU will be responsible for $10 million of the $120-million mega project and $5.5 million of the $11-million science building renovation, as well as $3.3 million for the $8-million Low Carbon District Energy System building and $2.5 million for the $8-million Indigenous Education Centre.

In all, the projects would be worth a combined $178 million.

Milovick said TRU is looking to provide business cases for the projects to the ministry by August.

“If I could build them all today, I would," he said.

"It’s all about money."