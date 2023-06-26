Unwanted visitor in jail after Aberdeen homeowner makes startling find, police say

Photo: Castanet

A suspect is behind bars after an Aberdeen homeowner walked into a room in their home to find an unknown intruder, Mounties say.

Police were called to a home in the 2000-block of Muirfield Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a resident entered a room in their house and found a stranger.

“Police located a suspect nearby, who was also wanted on a warrant for two counts of breach of probation,” she said.

“A 32-year-old Kamloops man is charged with one count of break and enter to a dwelling, in addition to the charges related to the warrant.”

Evelyn said the suspect is due back in court on July 6.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.