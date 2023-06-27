Prosecutors opt to send Kamloops lawyer straight to trial on first-degree murder charge

Photo: Castanet Police seen searching the Victoria Street law office of Butch Bagabuyo in March of last year.

Prosecutors are using a special legal power to send a Kamloops lawyer accused of murdering a Thompson Rivers University faculty member straight to trial.

On Monday, Crown prosecutors said they are proceeding by way of direct indictment in the case of Butch Bagabuyo, a lawyer charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of TRU instructor Mohd Abdullah.

Bagabuyo, 55, was not present for the brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court, where a judge was told of the direct indictment — a procedural move that allows prosecutors to send Bagabuyo directly to trial without a preliminary inquiry.

Direct indictments require high-level government approval and they are only used in complex cases.

Abdullah, a longtime instructor in the computer sciences program at TRU, was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo was arrested around the same time, charged with indignity to human remains and then released on $10,000 bail.

He was re-arrested last month and charged with first-degree murder. He has been in custody since then.

Details of the allegations against Bagabuyo are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

The indignity charge against Bagabuyo was recently stayed.

Abdullah, who also worked as a pilates and yoga instructor in the city, was remembered by TRU colleagues as being a quiet and kind man.

Last year, then-RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said the probe of Abdullah’s slaying was complex and an “unprecedented” investigation for local police. He said the RCMP’s provincial office hired and paid for a judicial referee to assist with the probe given Bagabuyo’s line of work.

Lawyers will return to court on July 4 to set a date for Bagabuyo’s bail hearing. He remains behind bars.