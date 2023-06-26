Suspect in jail after call about impaired driver leads to stolen vehicle

Photo: RCMP

A suspect is behind bars after a report of a possible drunk driver earlier this month turned into a stolen-vehicle investigation.

At about 6 a.m. on June 9, the police responded to a call about a possible impaired driver on the East Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview.

During the investigation, police discovered the vehicle had allegedly been stolen from Hugh Allan Drive.

The vehicle has since be located after being abandoned on June 15 in a parking lot on McGill Road.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect and arrest him on June 17,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

John Ryder Larsen, 34, is charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of tools suitable for breaking into a place and driving while suspended.

Larsen is due back in court on July 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.