Kamloops  

Three Soccer Quest teams off to compete in provincial championships

Three teams from Kamloops' Soccer Quest are on their way to provincials this year — two of them riding undefeated seasons.

The 2010 boys' team and 2007/08/09 girls' team have won every game this season and will be competing in provincials in July.

The 2010/11 girls' squad will also be playing after beating a Kelowna team to earn a berth.

The girls' provincials will be held in Kamloops starting on July 6, while the boys' championship will get underway July 13 in Langley.

