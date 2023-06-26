Farmers worry as drought conditions, historic low rivers threaten Westsyde irrigation system

Photo: Castanet Beach-goers and their dogs at the Thompson River in Kamloops, in March 2020.

Farmers in Westsyde could be facing irrigation woes as drought conditions threaten the viability of the Noble Creek intake.

Greg Wightman, utility services manager for the city, said the historically low North Thompson River levels and the possibility of a severe drought mean the irrigation system could be shut down in the coming days.

“We're getting very close to the elevation of river where we won't be able to operate the system anymore — we just don't have enough water to supply to meet demand,” said Wightman.

“Right now, we're about four centimetres above that mark. So we're basically at it.”

Wightman said rain this week could stave off the system's shutdown temporarily, but it's likely only a matter of time.

Deiter Dudy, a former city councillor whose Thistle Farm property would be left high and dry, said his vegetables are dependant on the water from the Noble Creek system.

“If they shut me down now, [that's] throwing away $100,000 to $150,000 in product because I can’t water,” Dudy told Castanet Kamloops.

He said there aren’t many alternatives for farmers if the irrigation system can’t be filled.

“I guess I go out and buy about 2,000 feet of garden hose and hook that up to my city water supply and go out and hand water everything,” Dudy said.

Dudy said while he understands the city is stuck between a rock and a hard place, the livelihood of many farmers is dependent on the irrigation system.

Dudy said the system is used by nearly 50 residents, most of whom are hay farmers who could switch to dryland farming if the irrigation system cannot be filled.

“They wouldn’t take a real hit as far as income goes because instead of having three cuts in a season, they may be restricted to just two or possibly just the one depending on what kind of weather we have moving forward,” said Dudy.

While Dudy said his farm uses less water than most hay farmers currently, the vegetables at Thistle Farm are more dependent on the water being delivered.

The city of Kamloops is reading itself for the likelihood of an extended period of drought this year, and has formed a cross-departmental response team to develop drought response measures and monitor data and weather predictions.

Earlier this month, Dave Campbell, head of the province’s River Forecast Centre, said rivers across almost every region in B.C. were on track to run at their lowest levels in recorded history.