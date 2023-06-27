Merritt mayor unsure when remaining flood evacuees will be able to return home

Photo: Castanet The flooding in 2021 affected a large number of people within the city of Merritt, and many were forced out of their homes.

The mayor of Merritt says he does not have a timeline for when people using temporary housing due to the city's devastating 2021 floods will be able to return home.

Thirty-one families were forced out of their homes in November of 2021 due to significant flooding and damages. Each home will need to be rebuilt in order for the families to return.

In the meantime, the families were placed in transitional homes. Trailers were provided for each family, and they are still living there now.

The program started in April.

“We would love to see everybody back into their homes and taken care of, so people can get on with their lives," Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz told reporters on Monday. "I would love to give you a timeline on when people get back in the house — I simply can't."

The residents in these homes can live there for two years while they are waiting for their home to be rebuilt. After the two years are up, they can move into their new home or purchase the trailer to live in.

While the municipal government does play a role in rehousing these residents, the funding for rebuilding comes from the provincial government.

The flooding in Merritt in 2021 qualifies residents for government assistance, but residents are still struggling to access it, according to Goetz.

He also said some residents are still dealing with insurance companies.

Due to the unpredictability of the situation, the mayor does not know when people will be able to return to their homes.