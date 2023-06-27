Day One Society unveils new five-bed youth detox wing at Phoenix Centre

Day One Society unveiled new youth detoxification beds on Monday, intended to address the increasing number of young people seeking recovery and support for substance use issues.

The five new Interior Health-funded beds are located in a separate wing from the adult beds at the society’s Phoenix Centre location, off Columbia Street near Royal Inland Hospital.

Day One Society said the new beds will provide personalized care in a tailored environment for youth aged 24 and under, with people between 19 and 24 possibly being placed in the adult unit when appropriate or required.

“This facility is necessary because we have a 20 inpatient bed for adults that's been here since 1982, and we consistently have 25 people on that waitlist. And even though it's for adults, we have always served youth on that unit,” said Siân Lewis, executive director of Day One Society.

Lewis said the society has seen an increase in youth seeking detox, with upwards of 15% of the people the detox programs sees under the age of 24.

“What's important is that the toxic drug supply — we as a community, as a province, and as a nation keep talking about it as though we're going to solve the problem. And I think that's a hopeful thing, but it's not something that’s solvable in the immediate future,” she said.

“What we need to do is put our heads down and continue to apply all types of strategies, and increasing beds like these is one of those important strategies — and to just acknowledge that we're seeing more and more youth using these toxic drugs.”

Dawn Campbell, a youth counsellor with Day One Society, said that the new beds being placed in a separate wing will allow the needs of youths to be better met.

“Youth have a different needs than adults, meaning that some of them want to be social, some of them don’t, and some of them just need a safe place to get away from family issues,” she said.

“We are LGBTQ-friendly, we are very culturally aware, we're very cognizant of societal issues — so I think it's a matter of listening to what's needed."

Often, youth have had to be sent to Kelowna or the Lower Mainland in order to detox due to long wait times and lack of space, according to Campbell.

The society has also previously accommodated youth in the 20-bed adult unit by providing them with an entire room, which meant less space for adults.

The new beds are intended to allow for more youths to receive in-patient support faster, while maintaining space for adults in the 20-bed unit.

“I think youth-specific detox is the best way that we can support young people who need this kind of in-patient attention,” Lewis said.

The society has also collaborated with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc to integrate the Secwépmc language on new signage.

The society said that the collaboration serves as a gesture to recognize the significant number of Indigenous people seeking support from the society, and how the toxic drug crisis has disproportionally impacted Indigenous people.