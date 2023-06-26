BCWS crews responding to spot-sized blaze near Britton Creek, south of Merritt

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a small wildfire south of Merritt near Britton Creek, along the Coquihalla Highway.

BCWS told Castanet an assessment officer is currently en route to the blaze and crews are likely to follow later in the day.

The spot-sized wildfire was first discovered Sunday evening. As of Monday, it is considered to be burning out of control — meaning the fire is continuing to spread.

The wildfire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

The nearby Britton Creek rest area on the Coquihalla Highway was closed over the weekend due to flooding.