Province pledges $10M to rebuild Merritt bridge destroyed by 2021 flooding

Photo: Castanet The Middlesboro Bridge that was completely destroyed in the 2021 floods will rebuilt starting in 2024.

The provincial government is pledging $10 million to the City of Merritt for the reconstruction of a bridge destroyed by floodwaters more than a year ago.

During the major atmospheric river flooding in November 2021, the Middlesboro Bridge that connects downtown Merritt to the Collettville neighbourhood was completely destroyed by the Coldwater River.

A year and a half later, the provincial government has announced more than $10 million to rebuild and modernize the span.

“We know that we must take bold, decisive steps to prepare people for future disasters and keep them safe,” Bowinn Ma, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, said at a press conference on Monday morning.

Ma said one reason the bridge collapsed was that it was not built to withstand significant flooding. When it was built, Ma said, the consequences of climate change were unknown and such damage was unheard of.

“This is the one stark reminder of the climate emergency that we now find ourselves in,” she said.

The original bridge was built to withstand only 150 cubic metres of water impact per second. During the floods in 2021, 320 cubic metres per second of water brought the bridge down. The new construction will ensure that the bridge can withstand up to 490 cubic metres of water per second.

This prevention is expected to withstand a one-in-200-year flood event.

“Rest assured that if such an event occurs again, the new bridge will be ready for the challenge," Ma said.

"Recovering from disasters and reducing the impact of future emergencies is a priority of my ministry.”

The new bridge will have multiple modern features added to ensure safety. It will be about 1.5 metres taller, increasing the water volume by 65 per cent, and will accommodate two lanes of vehicle traffic along with one lane for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We're very, very, very grateful to the province for stepping up and leading the way in showing other communities and other provinces what has to be done,” said Michael Goetz, mayor of Merritt at a press conference.

“Climate change is real, whether you accept it or you don't — this town is a certain example of it. And we live it every single day. We will be moving forward with more funding and trying to get our community back to what it was.”

Preliminary engineering for the project is finished and a procurement process is currently underway. Construction is expected to begin next summer and the bridge is slated to be complete sometime early in 2025.

When asked why this process is taking so long, the mayor and minister explained there are a multitude of other issues.

“This is a long journey," Goetz said. "This is a step by step process. This isn't all going to get done in a few number of years. Because there are other issues at play here."

Ma also said staffing plays a large role in the delay, because it is proving difficult to find qualified tradespeople who will be able to complete the bridge project.