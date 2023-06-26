Alleged North Kamloops firebug will plead guilty, judge told

Photo: Castanet

A man accused of intentionally sparking a pair of fires two months ago in North Kamloops will plead guilty, a judge has been told.

Owen Lee Coty, 26, is charged with two counts of arson stemming from alleged incidents on April 30.

According to police, Coty was arrested in connection with fires set in alleyways near the 1000-block of Lethbridge Avenue.

At the time, police said neighbours fought the fires with garden hoses until firefighters arrived.

Mounties said they arrested Coty a short time later on nearby Selkirk Avenue.

During a brief hearing Monday in Kamloops provincial court, defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said a plea deal has been reached and Coty will plead guilty on July 6.

Coty has been in custody since his arrest.