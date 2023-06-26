Showers, clouds and hot temperatures in the forecast for coming week

Madison Reeve

Kamloops is looking at rain and high temperatures in the coming forecast, according to Environment Canada.

The upcoming week is expected to see temperatures hovering near 30 C and persistent chances of showers before clear and sunny skies return by the weekend.

Monday will start off with sunny skies, but will shift to a mix of cloud by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach a of 31 C throughout the day — around 5 C above seasonal averages. Monday night will cool off to a low of 16 C, accompanied by clear skies.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a daytime high of 31 C. Rain is expected to arrive heading into the night, with a 60 per cent chance of showers predicted and a low of 17 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers over the course of the day. Temperatures will peak at 29 C. A 60 per cent of showers is predicted overnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of 17 C.

Chances of rain will continue into Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and a high of 28 C. Temperatures will dip to an overnight low of 18 C, accompanied by cloudy periods.

Friday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a daytime high of 30 C. Friday night will see clear skies and a low of 17 C.

Sunny skies and temperatures peaking as high as 33 C are forecast over the weekend.