New North Shore training facility, search and recovery hub open for SRD K9s of BC

Search dog Rogue showed off her skills in front of an enthusiastic audience on Saturday, earning a round of applause as she successfully sniffed out her target — a bit of bone, hidden underneath a stage set up at the front of the room.

The dog demonstration was held as the Search, Recovery and Detection K9s of BC celebrated the grand opening of its new training facility in North Kamloops, on Windsor Avenue.

“Today is a pretty important day,” said Randy MacLeod, SRD K9s vice president.

“Quite a celebration for a lot of people. …It’s not just this project, but the conclusion of some of the other projects that were affiliated with this that contributed to it and allowed it to happen. So [we’re] celebrating all of those accomplishments today.”

Several people came to celebrate and see the new space, including Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, many councillors, and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar.

The elected officials joined representatives from SRD K9s and the Cooper Family Foundation to cut the ribbon and officially open the building.

Milobar noted dog training will have “huge benefits” to everyone in the region.

“Having the search and rescue function with these dogs is just so critical to provide that safety and that backstop for people,” he said.

The Cooper Family Foundation’s Wings Above Kamloops funded the project, which has been a few years in the making. The foundation constructed and sold 73 houses in Kamloops, and $10,000 from each house was donated to support the new SRD K9 facility. The foundation will also be paying SRD K9’s rent for the next 10 years.

The foundation’s Todd Cooper said a passion for dogs and the work of SRD K9s of BC “came naturally” to the Cooper Family Foundation.

“If people ask why we do the things we do, it's born of passion. We believe in what we're doing, it’s the essence of us. And hopefully, Kamloops will be a better place for it,” he said.

The SRD K9s of BC have had the keys to the 9,600 square foot facility since last July, with some tweaks and finishing work being done to make the building optimal for training dogs and supporting industry professionals.

The centre will be a hub for search and recovery, and will host sessions for everything from puppy obedience and first aid training to training for the detection of narcotics, explosives, human remains, and even cancer and COVID-19.

MacLeod said the purpose-built facility is user friendly and a safe environment for the dogs, adding it was constructed to best enable things like scent detection work.

He said they are looking forward to building their field search team, and connecting with professional trainers.

MacLeod noted the centre has been used for a couple of months, with SRD K9 of B.C. putting on a number of different classroom and instructional sessions, but with the grand opening behind them, they can “really get the word out.”

“Start reaching out to community — people have already been reaching in — and building not only more capacity within the centre for providing instruction in all kinds of different disciplines and information, but also building our search and recovery teams, the field teams,” MacLeod said.

“That's something that's of course, is really important to all of us.”

MacLeod said they are looking for people to get involved, including volunteers, those with corporate expertise, and team members.

People interested in finding out more about SRD K9’s of BC can check out the website and can reach out to the team with any questions.