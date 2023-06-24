Environment Canada issues thunderstorm watch for Thompson-Okanagan and Boundary

Photo: Environment Canada Yellow shows area of thunderstorm watch.

UPDATE 1:49 p.m.

Environment Canada has expanded a severe thunderstorm watch to the Okanagan and Boundary region, in addition to the South Thompson and Fraser Canyon issued earlier Saturday.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain," said the Environment Canada notice.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

ORIGINAL 10:41 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Fraser Canyon and South Thompson regions, including Kamloops, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge and Lillooet.

Environment Canada issued the weather alert on Saturday at about 10:30 a.m.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the weather agency said in a statement.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.