Environment Canada issues thunderstorm watch for South Thompson, Fraser Canyon

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Fraser Canyon and South Thompson regions, including Kamloops, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge and Lillooet.

Environment Canada issued the weather alert on Saturday at about 10:30 a.m.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the weather agency said in a statement.

