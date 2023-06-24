217329
217363
Kamloops  

Environment Canada issues thunderstorm watch for South Thompson, Fraser Canyon

Severe storm watch issued

- | Story: 433566

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Fraser Canyon and South Thompson regions, including Kamloops, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge and Lillooet.

Environment Canada issued the weather alert on Saturday at about 10:30 a.m.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the weather agency said in a statement.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

214968