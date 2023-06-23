217350
Brocklehurst residential street closed after windstorm brings down 50-foot tree

City of Kamloops crews are working Friday evening to remove a 50-foot tree that fell during a windstorm across a Brocklehurst street.

The tree fell just before 5 p.m. in the 2300-block of Rosewood Avenue, near Schreiner Street.

The road is closed while city crews use a wood chipper to dispose of the tree.

The tree came down during a brief windstorm that rolled into the area late Friday afternoon.

