Lawyer accused of murdering TRU instructor has less-serious charge stayed

Photo: Castanet Police were on scene last spring at a home on Columbia Street owned by Butch Bagabuyo, a Kamloops lawyer facing one count of interfering with human remains and one count of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors are streamlining their case against a Kamloops lawyer accused of murdering a Thompson Rivers University faculty member last year.

Butch Bagabuyo, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohd Abdullah. Until recently, he was also facing one count of offering an indignity to human remains, but court registry staff confirmed on Friday that charge has been stayed.

Abdullah, a longtime instructor in the computer sciences program at TRU, was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo was arrested around the same time, charged with indignity to human remains and then released on $10,000 bail.

He was re-arrested last month and charged with first-degree murder. He has been in custody since then.

Details of the allegations against Bagabuyo are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

It’s expected Bagabuyo will apply for bail at some point soon, as indicated during a court appearance last month, but defence lawyer Glen Orris told Castanet on Friday that no date for that hearing has been set.

Bagabuyo had been slated to stand trial next month on the indignity charge.

His next appearance is set for July 10 in Kamloops provincial court.

Abdullah, who also worked as a pilates and yoga instructor in the city, was remembered by TRU colleagues as being a quiet and kind man.

Last year, then-RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said the probe of Abdullah’s slaying was complex and an “unprecedented” investigation for local police. He said the RCMP’s provincial office hired and paid for a judicial referee to assist with the probe given Bagabuyo’s line of work.