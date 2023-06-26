Jail for thief who was caught in real time by homeowner watching doorbell camera

Photo: RCMP Kenneth Hockley

A Kamloops man who was caught stealing a video doorbell from the front door of a North Shore house has been ordered to spend 75 days in jail.

Kenneth Hockley, 25, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of mischief, possessing a break-in instrument and breach.

Police were called to an address on Oak Road on May 21 after a resident watched remotely while a man stole her doorbell camera.

“They were watching the front doorbell camera at that location remotely and reported that a male wearing a black hat, green backpack, black jacket and face covering could be seen on camera removing the doorbell camera itself,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court.

“Constables attended that location and found a male matching the description sitting across the street.”

Mounties arrested Hockley and searched his backpack, turning up a pry bar, wire cutters and a metal file, among other tools.

Hockley’s criminal record only dates back to 2021. Defence lawyer James Ross said his client was working full time until he developed a crystal meth addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things for him deteriorated from there and that’s reflected in his criminal record,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a 75-day jail sentence.

Hockley has been in custody since his arrest on May 21. Once given credit for time served, he will have 27 days remaining on his sentence.

Hockley was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.