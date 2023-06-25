Kamloops man jailed 30 days for ninth prohibited driving conviction

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man with a history of driving when he’s not allowed to has been ordered to spend six weeks in jail following his ninth conviction for driving while prohibited.

Mark Coombs, 52, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to charges of driving while prohibited and breach.

Court heard Coombs was arrested on Feb. 5 after the vehicle he was driving was pulled over by an RCMP constable in Valleyview.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said Coombs has eight previous convictions for driving while prohibited, as well as three for impaired driving.

“At this point, Crown is stuck with the only option remaining — to just keep seeking increasing jail sentences until Mr. Coombs gets the message that he can’t drive without a valid licence or while prohibited,” Janse said in court.

Janse and defence lawyer Jamie Gagnon pitched a joint submission for 44 days in jail — 30 days for driving while prohibited and 14 additional days for an unrelated breach of probation.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with the proposal and warned Coombs he could be looking at a lengthier sentence if he finds himself in trouble again.

“You heard the words of Crown, that it seems that up until now you haven’t got the message,” she said. “It’s important that you get that message.”

Coombs will be allowed to serve his sentence on weekends beginning on July 21.

He will also be prohibited from driving for the next 18 months.