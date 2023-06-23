City of Kamloops ready to launch organics curbside collection this summer

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops is set to launch its community-wide curbside organics pickup program, with new carts being delivered to homes starting early next month.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the residential organic waste program will be rolled out to 27,000 single and multi-family residential homes this summer — residences that already receive curbside collection from the city.

The community rollout is the final phase in a multi-year project involving research, surveys and a pilot program. The city also received a $1.78 million grant from the province to help fund the new service.

“We’re very excited to finally introduce this program, which many other municipalities have had in place for years or decades,” said Glen Farrow, the city’s streets and environmental services manager, in a statement.

“That said, we know as a new program that it will require some adjustments from our residents with curbside collection. However, the pilot program showed us that the majority of households can and did adjust well.”

According to the city, organic waste collection is estimated to divert over 5,800 tonnes of organic waste from landfills annually, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 9,500 tonnes per year — equivalent to removing 2,000 cars from local roads for a year.

The city will deliver new organics carts to households through July and early August. Homes in the North Shore, downtown, Sahali and Dufferin neighbourhoods can expect carts to be delivered as early as July 5.

The deliveries will happen Monday through Sunday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and will include a 120-litre organics cart with a green lid, a small kitchen bin for food scraps and 30 paper bin liners, along with a collection schedule and guide.

Residents who need an extra kitchen bin for a suite can request one from the city.

Collection will roll out by zone, starting in the Aberdeen and Upper Sahali neighbourhoods on Aug. 21. Residents are asked not to use organics carts until about a week before collection starts for their area.

Collection schedules are available online.

When curbside collection begins, organics will be collected weekly while garbage and recycling will be collected every week on an alternating basis.

“We know that about a third of household garbage is organic material, such as food scraps and soiled paper, so when that material goes into the organics cart instead of the garbage, you have much less garbage,” Farrow said.

“The smelly stuff, such as decomposing food, still gets picked up every week.”

Organics collection is intended for kitchen food scraps, including raw and cooked food, meats and bones, eggs and seafood shells, coffee filters and tea bags, as well as food-soiled paper products like pizza boxes.

The program will cost residents $1 per month, appearing as a $3 charge on quarterly utility bills starting in January 2024.

More information about organics pickup can be found on the City of Kamloops website.