City of Kamloops forms response team to prepare for drought conditions

Photo: Castanet Beach-goers and their dogs at the Thompson River in Kamloops, in March 2020.

The City of Kamloops is readying itself for the likelihood that the region will be subject to extended periods of drought this year.

In a report prepared for a council meeting next week, staff said a cross-departmental drought response team has been formed to keep an eye on data and weather predictions and develop drought response measures, as there is a "high likelihood" this year will see extended periods of drought.

“The goal of creating drought response measures is to protect water supply and ecosystems from the impacts of drought,” the report said.

“Locally, the concerns centre around protecting the water supply for critical uses and protecting the water supply for our fish-bearing streams and rivers.”

According to the report, the drought response team is made up of staff members from the City of Kamloops’ engineering, utility services, parks and civic facilities, community services and communications divisions.

Staff said parks and civic facilities representatives involved with the team will look at ways to “lead by example” through reducing water use for city property and facilities.

The new team will work with a larger, regional group established by the province to receive the latest information and data, which will be used to inform water use reduction or restriction efforts.

The report noted the low snowpack and hot and dry spring have elevated concerns for drought.

“At the time this report is being prepared, the hydrometric monitoring stations on the North Thompson River at McLure and the Thompson River at Kamloops are showing historically low water compared to seasonal averages,” staff wrote, adding a lack of rainfall in May and June is contributing to concerns for drought.

The report said staff have considered several options aimed at producing an overall reduction in water use.

The city is exploring possible actions like bans on pressure washing, vehicle washing, or reduced irrigation if the level of drought gets to be too severe — where adverse socio-economic or ecosystem impacts are likely or almost certain.

Agriculture Canada's monthly drought monitor has expanded “severe drought” classifications to include the Central, North Okanagan, Shuswap and Kamloops areas, with the report noting conditions across the Pacific Region were generally warm and dry last month.

Earlier this week, Dave Campbell, head of the province’s River Forecast Centre, said rivers across almost every region in B.C. were on track to run at their lowest levels in recorded history.