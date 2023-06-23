'It just hasn't clicked'; NorthPaws looking to get back in win column in Oregon

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws were hoping some home cooking might spark their season in between road trips, but instead they sunk further into the basement of the West Coast League’s North Division standings.

The ‘Paws (4-14) were swept in three games by the Wenatchee AppleSox (14-4) and are now losers of six straight.

At different times, the ingredients were on display for the near 2,000 fans that walked through the gates at Dearborn Field at Norbrock Stadium during the condensed series against Wenatchee. Now, the main issue facing the NorthPaws is figuring out how to combine those ingredients together properly in order to produce some winning baseball.

“There’s a lot stuff you see with this team and we all realize how talented of a team we have,” local product Tyrell Chadwick told Castanet Kamloops.

“It just hasn’t clicked at once for us yet. But it’s clear to us that once this comes together, we will be pretty good.”

The seventh and final inning of the NorthPaws’ second homestand encapsulated of how the season has gone so far.

Trailing the AppleSox 7-3 with Wenatchee runners on the corners and two out, Liam Reynolds’ left spike got caught in the mound during his delivery to M.J. Sweeny, causing him to fall over and push across another run due to a balk.

To their credit, the NorthPaws didn’t pack it in down 9-3 in the bottom half. The home side loaded the bases with none out and eventually brought the tying run up to the dish. The AppleSox called upon Jadon Williamson from the bullpen and snuffed out any desperate rally attempts.

“These last few games, it’s felt like we have been one hit away, one pitch away from some big plays and winning some of these games,” said Kamloops catcher Joey Baran.

“We just need to find a way to come through with those big hits and we will get rolling.”

Baran provided the first pop in the NorthPaws’ league-worst offence in the sixth inning on Thursday night when he clubbed the team’s first long ball of the summer, depositing a 0-1 heater over the right field wall.

“It felt great to finally get barrel on ball,” the Texan said.

“For me right now, it’s just see ball, hit ball and take it one pitch at a time.”

The NorthPaws got a desperately needed solid start from Chadwick on Wednesday night, after a storm pushed the series opener back one day. The former Kamloops Riverdogs ace went 5.1 innings and lit up the radar gun with heaters in the low-to-mid 90s while whiffing five, walking two and allowing three earned runs.

“That was the best my command has been in months,” Chadwick said.

“I was only thinking about throwing strikes out there and it’s always nice to throw at home in front of our fans.”

The only problem was that AppleSox southpaw Quincy Wassar out-dueled Chadwick and numbed the NorthPaws’ bats, throwing six innings of one-hit ball and striking out five in the process.

Game 2 of the series saw the NorthPaws behind the 8-ball from the second batter of the game, when Marcus Harrison doubled home Josh Williams, who was plunked right off the bat. Thornbury, Ont., native Griffin Almond yielded six earned runs, seven total, over his brief two-inning appearance, as the NorthPaws were swimming up the North Thompson from the start.

“Our staff is going out there with the mindset of attacking guys right away. Some of us have come out a little shorter than others, but at the same time, summer ball is about development and I see a lot of guys taking strides over the first few weeks of this season,” Chadwick said.

“We are going to have better days commanding the baseball, having more competitive at bats and walking less batters. Our goal right now is to go out and compete each time we are on the mound and build off that. I think for the majority of this series, we did that.”

After a day off on Friday, the ‘Paws will head to Oregon for the first time this season for three games against the defending league champion Corvallis Knights (9-6), beginning on Saturday. The club will then head north for three more against the 9-6 Portland Pickles.

The NorthPaws next home game is slated for Canada Day, when they host the Kelowna Falcons (9-9) on McArthur Island for a two-game set to wrap up their first half of their season. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

The NorthPaws second half of the season begins July 4, when they are on the road to take on the Bellingham Bells (12-3).