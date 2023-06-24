Still no opening date for new downtown distillery, despite large sign

Photo: Mya Toews The sign outside of the Delta Hotel advertising Stills Co.

Despite a gigantic four-storey sign indicating otherwise on the side of the Delta Hotel, a new downtown Kamloops distillery is not open — and its opening date is not yet known.

A large sign for Stills Co. went up on the Victoria Street hotel this week indicating the new lounge is now open, but that's not the case.

An employee told Castanet Kamloops the company is unable to provide an opening date because they are currently dealing with licensing.

When the project was first proposed, it was called Stills House. It will be located on the ground floor of The Hive, at the corner of Lansdowne Street and Fifth Avenue.

It was supposed to open in November of 2022. Reason for the delay is not known.