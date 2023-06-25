Sci-fi alien film set and filmed in Kamloops to feature local Indigenous character

Photo: Javier Badillo Javier Badillo, director, on the set of his first feature film, Roads of Ithriyah, on Secwepemc land near Kamloops.

The next feature film by director Javier Badillo is going to be shot and set in Kamloops, with a Secwepemc main character.

Badillo is a Venezuelan-Canadian film director, writer and producer, and his first film Roads of Ithriyah was filmed in Kamloops.

Badillo now plans to shoot his second film, Lupe Q and the Galactic Earworms, in the Tournament Capital.

The film recently received funding from TeleFilm Canada, which is a federal organization that helps to promote and develop projects in the audiovisual industry.

Lupe Q and the Galactic Earworms is about a second-generation hispanic teenager who is trying to form a punk rock band with her best friend Toro. They end up teaming up with a classical music enthusiast, and realize that their terrible music is the only thing that can stop an alien invasion.

Badillo said he was inspired to work in Kamloops again after forming a connection with the Tk’emlups band when filming his first movie.

“I wanted to come back to work with this Secwepemc community even more than the first time,” he said.

“This time with proper funding so that I could hire them and it could bring some money to the community — that's my biggest reason to come back to Kamloops.”

One of the main characters, Toro, is a Secwepemc drummer.

Badillo said he was inspired by Indigenous veterans within the Secwepemc community, and based Toro’s dad on the First Nations soldiers.

“You're talking about an Indigenous population that joins the army of the country that colonizes them — it's always been fascinating that there is this group of Indigenous people who became such a key to the Canadian Army,” he said.

“They go largely unrecognized, so I wanted to represent that community in the movie as well as Toro's dad.”

Badillo said he had the opportunity to present his film idea to members of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc band and they were excited to be included.

“We’re pretty excited to [have] both their language and their culture represented in the film,” he said.

Gabriel Archie, the language coordinator for the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc band, said the project could help create opportunities for other Indigenous people in the film industry.

“I thought it was pretty amazing — I think [it] cements our identity as a real people. [People] can see [us] living and trying to thrive in the current climate,” Archie said.

“[It] opens possibilities that this is something that people can do for entertainment.”

Badillo said that it was important to him that he was telling his own story and not capitalizing on an Indigenous story.

He is aiming to shoot the film next spring, and a casting call should go out soon.

More information about how to get involved with the movie can be found on Instagram or on Badillo's website.