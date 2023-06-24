TNRD receives $700K grant for FireSmart initiatives as wildfire concerns grow

Photo: The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck Firefighters battle a grass fire on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June 5, 2023.

As forecasts for a hot, dry summer fuel wildfire concerns, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District says it has secured $700,000 in grant funding to further FireSmart efforts.

During a TNRD board meeting on Thursday, June 15, CAO Scott Hildebrand noted concerns about a severe wildfire season has been trending across the country, and the most recent regional forecasts are “far from favourable.”

“We as an organization are also very concerned, and are doing everything we can to be prepared as best we can for the possibility of a significant wildfire season,” Hildebrand said.

He said the regional district will be receiving one $200,000 grant and 10 $50,000 grants — one for each electoral area — to be put towards FireSmart initiatives and to draft community wildfire resiliency plans.

He said the regional district has hired a full-time FireSmart coordinator, who has been working with the TNRD since May 3, to manage the program.

The TNRD is also putting together a FireSmart staff committee, a requirement to maintain funding through next year, and is sending staff to participate in community information sessions across the regional district.

Residents can expect the TNRD to be setting up at public markets, fairs and community events with information and supplies to help communities take part in the FireSmart program.

“A lot of work going on, and we're certainly keeping our fingers crossed for this fire season. Hopefully we have some positive outcomes, because it's not looking good as we see it today,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand said the TNRD has also secured a contractor through a bid process to develop 10 community wildfire resiliency plans, which will be complete by December.

“Completing 10 plans before the end of the year is no small task — and it's taking regular coordination between the TNRD and the contractor. But I can say the process is going very well and we expect to be done on time,” Hildebrand said.

“The 10 plans must be done before we can reapply for next year's grant funding. So this is the single largest priority moving forward with the FireSmart program.”

Barbara Roden, board chair, encouraged residents to prepare their properties to be more resistant to wildfire.

“There is no better time to think about this than now,” she said.

“There are many FireSmart initiatives and it can be hard to know where to start. But most FireSmart measures are surprisingly easy to do — whether its basic home maintenance, landscaping or storing combustable items at least 10 metres from structures on your property. Begin at your home and work your way outwards.”

More information on FireSmart can be found through the TNRD website.