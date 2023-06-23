Westsyde Days returns this weekend with bouncy castles, BBQ and beer garden

Photo: 2022 Onward Westsyde Community Development Society

Westsyde Days is returning to Westsyde Centennial Park this weekend with activities for the whole community.

The event will run from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be three bouncy castles, children’s activities, a VR booth, the Valhalla Smokehouse food truck and a space for water fights.

There is also going to be a barbecue, a vendors' market and a beer garden. Some firefighters will also be on site with a fire truck for people to visit.

The barbecue will run from noon until 3 p.m., the vendor market from noon until 4 p.m. and the beer garden from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The barbecue and beer garden will be cash only. Some other events will be able to take card payments.

Organizers said parking will be very limited and they recommend biking or walking to the park if possible.