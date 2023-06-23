Mountie swarmed, beaten with skateboard at North Kamloops bus loop

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

A Kamloops Mountie was treated in hospital after being hit in the head with a skateboard Thursday night while dealing with a group of intoxicated teens, police say.

Officers were called to the North Shore bus loop on Sydney Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. for a report of 18-20 drunk and violent youths.

According to police, a responding officer was attacked while trying to arrest a teenaged boy.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said other teens began pulling the Mountie away from the teen.

“While the officer was dealing with that situation, another male youth allegedly smashed the police officer’s windshield with a skateboard, then struck the officer in the head with it, immediately causing injury,” she said.

The injured officer was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evelyn said backup arrived a short time later and located the suspect nearby. He was arrested and later released into the care of a guardian with conditions and a court date. Police expect charges will be recommended.

“Very fortunately, the officer is expected to recover,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“This was an extremely alarming situation that could have most certainly had a very different outcome for the officer and youths involved.”

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has video or other information regarding the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:49 a.m.

A Kamloops Mountie was assaulted Thursday night on the North Shore.

Police told Castanet the incident took place in the area near Northills Shopping Centre, but details are not yet available.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.