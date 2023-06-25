Zoning concerns derail Kamloops Heritage Railway's 2023 season

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops Heritage Railway’s summer programming has been derailed due to zoning concerns, and the general manager says he’s waiting on a meeting with the city next week to figure out how to move forward.

KHR General Manager Ken Milloy said the heritage railway hosted a celebration for its opening day, which drew a great turnout — only to learn they couldn’t operate as planned.

"We had a great turnout. Lots of people, lots of fun, really positive day everybody was really looking forward to being open the next day and moving on — and that was the end of that story for a while,” Milloy said.

He said trouble for the heritage railway started after CN Rail obtained a contract to run coal trains, resulting in increased traffic on the rail and leaving them without access to the 2141’s operating line.

As a result, the board needed to rethink the heritage railway’s path forward.

“We had a mandate to be partly museum. So they decided they would pursue that, and redevelop the site down here as best they could,” Milloy said.

He said KHR staff and volunteers spent the winter doing a number of design and exhibit changes and improvements, but when he approached the city in regards to a funding service agreement, safety concerns related to zoning were raised.

"The number of people that we would be having on site here over the course of the season was way beyond what has been the case over the past few years when it was very limited access to the site,” Milloy said.

Kamloops Heritage Railway had projected upwards of 15,000 visitors to the rail yard, plus other tour and school groups.

Milloy said the property is zoned for railway use and not for having public access on a regular basis. There are challenges for people finding parking and walking on the site. He added the site isn’t tied into sewage, and visitors will put increased pressure on the septic field.

He said the city seems to be open to working with the heritage railway to resolve the issues, but he won’t be able to identify possible solutions until the two parties can sit down to discuss the matter in detail — a meeting which is scheduled for Monday.

“Until we really understand what can and can't be done here, I'm not sure that I'm in any position to start looking at recommending to the board that we rent space or we set a goal to purchase our own space later on,” Milloy said.

He said in the meantime, the heritage railway has had to cancel a number of tours booked for this year and next year as well — a “huge” source of revenue.

“It's frustrating for me, and my role, it's keeping the disappointment to a minimum among our great group of volunteers we have here that operate this place and our staff,” he said.

He said there is a good opportunity for Kamloops Heritage Railway to be a major tourist and local attraction, and he will do everything he can, along with the board of directors, to find solutions to their challenges.

“We know that from the work we've done in the last year and a half, and then the interviews we've done and what's happening with rail museums across Canada — they’re very much a major force at the moment.”

Castanet reached out to the City of Kamloops for more information but didn’t hear back by deadline.