Attacker avoids jail after burning wife by throwing hot pasta on her

A Kamloops-area man has avoided jail after throwing hot pasta onto his wife during an argument last year, leaving her with lasting and painful burns that will likely require surgery to repair.

Erik William, Poole, 67, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Court heard Poole and his wife of 37 years were arguing at their Ashcroft home on March 25, 2022, when things became violent.

“They had an argument which resulted in him throwing a hot pan of spaghetti and pasta sauce and cheese onto her leg,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court.

“The pan had been on the stove at the time.”

The woman did not seek medical care at the time and did not report the incident to police until more than six months later, when she dropped off a letter at the Ashcroft RCMP detachment advising of the incident and letting police know she planned to leave her husband.

Janse said the couple has since split up and the woman is receiving care for her injuries, which were described in court as second-degree burns.

The woman is still in active pain and is consulting with a doctor on a potential skin graft procedure.

“The assault was significant and continues to cause her physical and emotional distress even today,” Janse said.

“She now lives out of town and has essentially started a new life. I suspect she will be quite happy when this matter is behind her.”

Janse said such an assault would typically attract a jail sentence, but a conditional sentence order — often referred to as house arrest — would suffice in Poole’s case.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Poole is very sorry.

“He is deeply remorseful about this,” he said.

“This is very out of character for Mr. Poole and he does regret it deeply.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a nine-month conditional sentence order and a further 27-month probation order.

Poole will be required to abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the next nine months and complete counselling for anger management and spousal abuse as directed.

He is barred from having any contact with the victim throughout the conditional sentence order and the probation period.

Poole was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.