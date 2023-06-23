Police searching for tips relating to overnight smashing of vehicle windows

Photo: Glacier Media

Police are seeking for information following multiple reports of mischief and theft from vehicles overnight between last weekend.

Mounties began receiving calls Sunday regarding damage done to vehicles.

Damage included a smashed rear window on the 1500-block of Versatille Drive, items stolen from two fleet trucks on the 1400-block of Hugh Allan Drive and rear windows broken and items stolen from two vehicles on the 1200-block of Rogers Way.

Anyone with Information or video related to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.