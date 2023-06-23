R/C race club staging 20th-annual Kamloops Summer Classic this weekend

Photo: Thompson Valley R/C Race Club

The Thompson Valley R/C Race Club is hosting its 20th-annual Kamloops Summer Classic this weekend, and it is free to watch.

The event begins on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with an open practice. Qualifying races will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the main events being held on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature racers from B.C. and Alberta.

Those wishing to race can sign up on their website. Race fees will range from $10 to $40 depending on the experience of the racer.

All drivers will be entered for a raffle prize with their entrance fee.

There will be a raffle for spectators as well, with tickets costing $2. The raffle prizes will be supplied by Interior Hobbies and Crafts and RC Nation.