Man arrested for public intoxication was also wanted on warrant, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

Police officers discovered a man they arrested for being publicly intoxicated last weekend downtown was wanted on an assault warrant.

Mounties responded to Fourth Avenue and Victoria Street just before 3:30 a.m. on June 17, where they arrested an unconscious man on the sidewalk for being intoxicated in public.

The man was lodged in cells and, while confirming the man’s identity, Mounties discovered he was wanted on a warrant for assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

The man was held for court.