Lytton officials say rebuilding work will begin in the village soon

At long last, the Village of Lytton says rebuilding work will get underway soon — almost two years after most of the community was destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire.

An estimated 90 per cent of the buildings within the village were destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire on June 30, 2021.

Last week, Lytton held a community meeting announcing their updated plan to rebuild the homes that were destroyed.

The village is finishing up the last of Phase 1 of its recovery plan, which includes clean-up, remediation and archaeological reports.

Phase 2 is slated to begin soon, starting with the installation of utilities and services like water, power and sewage.

Recovery manager Mike Blaschuk said BC Hydro should finish its main service by the end of June.

Blaschuk said the village is focusing on temporary housing at the moment, and providing residents with support for the private construction of their homes. This includes grants and funding for those who were uninsured.

Blaschuk said he recently met with BC Housing. He said he is very optimistic about the temporary solutions that were raised. He said the village will continue to work with BC Hydro to help provide housing for residents.

“Putting people back in their homes is a priority,” he said.

Backfill work is expected to be ready in the next two or three weeks.

“It is going to start looking like a normal residential subdivision and construction project,” Blaschuk said.

While construction is slated to begin soon, the village is also working on protecting ancestral lands under the Heritage Conservation Act. Blaschuk said officials will be fencing in these lands to ensure their preservation during construction and rebuilding.

Those who are looking to rebuild their homes are eligible for the Lytton Homeowner Resilient Rebuild Program through PacifiCan. This is only available to those homeowners who lost their homes during the 2021 wildfire within a 15-kilometre radius of Lytton.

The village will have PacifiCan on site this July to meet in-person with residents, in order to gather a greater understanding of the program.

Multiple people at the community meeting last week raised issues with renters not being able to take advantage of the grants. PacifiCan said that the grant is only for homeowners, therefore the landlord would have to decide to rebuild.