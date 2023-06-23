City to meet monthly with Interior Health to talk drug use, mental health

Photo: Castanet

City staff and council met this week with Interior Health brass to tackle local needs and challenges surrounding substance use and mental health — and the two parties plan to meet regularly moving forward.

The workshop served as an opportunity for stakeholders to share perspectives and discuss Interior Health’s legislative framework, complex care and drug decriminalization.

Lisa Zetes-Zanatta, IH’s executive director of clinical operations in Kamloops, said she thought the first meeting went well. She said she believes both parties are committed to finding solutions.

“I left feeling the most optimistic I felt in the last four years working in Kamloops,” said Zetes-Zanatta.

“I really felt that city council, the mayor and the team that worked with them, as well as the Interior Health team, we’re all there to look at how we could work together.”

The group has committed to continue meeting on a monthly basis, bringing in different working groups or stakeholders to share their perspectives and knowledge when discussing specific topics.

“I don't think we can do it separately. I don't think any one organization or group can solve complex societal problems,” said Zetes-Zanatta.

“There are a number of other services and partners that need to be part of these discussions, and that was the commitment in that room — as we would bring the right people to the table.”

The goal of future meetings is to continue conversations on topics under the mental health and substance use umbrella, with the goal of coming up with collaborative and creative solutions.

“I would not be surprised if we can't rope in BC Housing and other community providers like CMHA, or ASK Wellness in the future, because this is going to take a community of minds to come up with a creative solution to our local challenges,” said Coun. Stephen Karpuk, who was also part of the workshop.

“To think that we are the only ones to figure it out would be just utter arrogance.”

Karpuk said one of the issues he hopes IH and city council will discuss is drug decriminalization, adding city council believes Coun. Katie Neustaeter’s motion to ban open drug use in parks and other public spaces is “reasonable” — but is a contentious idea within IH.

“We'll come to some common ground I think in a future meeting on that. But that was kind of our position going forward and the agreement is we will deal with these issues — hopefully sooner in another meeting,” he said.

Karpuk said he believes the meeting helped establish a strong basis for a working relationship between IH and the city moving forward.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said the meetings will allow the City of Kamloops to take a leadership role in facilitating and coordinating discussions between different groups while advocating for services.

“The City of Kamloops has taken a leadership role of making sure those different groups are speaking to each other so that the services are coordinated,” she said.

“I think knowing what Interior Health is doing will help the city advocate better and coordinate different groups, as well.”

The commitment to meet comes after some councillors in recent years have levelled criticism toward Interior Heath, calling out the health authority for a lack of communication and the management of Royal Inland Hospital after hearing reports of staffing shortages and burnout.

A city manager told council in December that IH started meeting with its community safety working group, and was offering more supports at shelters and other housing sites, but more integration was needed.