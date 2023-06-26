TNRD board backs Tk'emlups plans for healing lodge on Shuswap Road

Photo: TNRD / Tk'emlups te Secwepemc The renderings of the proposed healing centre, and the area in which is will be built.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board has voted unanimously to support an Agricultural Land Commission application to enable future development of an elder’s lodge and healing centre near the South Thompson River.

The recommendation went before the TNRD board during a meeting earlier this month. The property is located on Miner Road at Shuswap Drive, seven kilometres east of Sun Rivers.

A report prepared for the TNRD board said Tk’emlups te Secwepemc requested support for its ALC application to allow non-farm uses on the property — in particular a healing centre, elders' lodge and band housing.

“Future uses also include regenerative agriculture, traditional and cultural land use practices to help nurture First Nations history and talent,” the report said.

The development is intended to provide a space for those healing from the Kamloops Residential School system and housing for Tk'emlups elders.

According to the report, TNRD staff said the property isn’t currently part of the reserve, but the band is working towards having it added — a process expected to take years.

In March, it was announced that the band received $12.5 million from the federal government to construct a healing centre, an ask put to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who promised to support the project.

On the day of the announcement, Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the healing centre will be welcoming, safe and non-colonial, honouring traditional culture and history and designed with the healing needs of residential school survivors in mind.