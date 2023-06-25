Council approves development permit for 91-unit project in Orchards Walk

Photo: City of Kamloops / Richard Hunter Architect Inc. A rendering of a new, proposed 91-unit development in the east end of Valleyview.

Developers are planning to add more than 90 units of strata housing — including single-family homes, duplexes and townhouses — to the east end of Valleyview in Orchards Walk.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, mayor and councillors unanimously approved a development permit for the project, which is planned for a site at 3580 Valleyview Dr.

According to a report prepared for council, 91 total units of housing will be distributed throughout 42 buildings on the property. That includes 23 single-family homes, 10 duplexes, three fourplex-style townhouses and six larger townhouse buildings.

The development is planned to include 213 parking stalls, a tree-lined boulevard along the Valleyview Drive frontage and an amenity space, including a bocce court area.

“Valleyview Drive will also be constructed with a multi-use pathway and a sidewalk and in time, the road will connect in towards Dallas Drive — so long-term,” said Marvin Kwiatkowski, development, engineering and sustainability director for the City of Kamloops.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she supported the project, but added she had some continuing concerns around traffic and property access and egress.

Kwiatkowski said the province did some signal optimization on the Trans-Canada Highway to improve the flow of highway traffic, adding the ministry doesn’t want to add more access points along the main route.

“They’re wanting to limit as many new accesses on to the highway as possible,” he said.

“We will have that [Valleyview to Dallas] connection in time, but no new accesses between Dallas Drive and Grand Boulevard.”

Coun. Dale Bass asked when the connection to Dallas would be established. Kwiatkowski estimated it would be in place within a decade given the growth in the area.

“There's less issues there opening that land up, and we’ve got, I would say, two motivated landowners which is huge,” the director said.

“Given the push for density and given the push for units, I would say that that area is going to, once it takes off, it’s going to take off and we’ll try to get that connection through.”